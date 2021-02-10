Police Minister’s furious response to AMA’s ‘political agenda’

Legislation introducing mandatory disease testing for people who spit on or bite emergency service workers is expected to pass parliament, despite opposition from a medical group.

The NSW branch of the Australian Medical Association have argued there is “no clinical rationale” for the process, raising ethical concerns about “conducting a medical procedure on someone without their consent”.

Police and Emergency Services Minister David Elliott was in disbelief that a medical body would recommend against added protections, telling Ray Hadley it’s a “no-brainer”.

“The AMA have form on taking this sort of political agenda, but I don’t think it represents much of the medical fraternity … nurses and paramedics are actually in favour of it.

“To prove their political agenda here … they’re saying that they’re opposed to it because of the stigma attached to people that have got bloodborne diseases.

“Well, I’m more protective about the quarter of a million people that put on a uniform from one day to the next.

“It really doesn’t matter if the risk is minimal as far as I’m concerned.”

Labor have announced their support for the bill. Mr Elliott said he would wear the Greens’ opposition as “a badge of honour”.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News, Getty