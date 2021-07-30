Police Minister suspects jump in COVID cases linked to anti-lockdown protest

NSW Police Minister David Elliott is imploring Sydneysiders to stay away from anti-lockdown protests.

Hundreds were fined after last week’s protest, with rumblings of another planned in coming days.

Sydney recorded 239 cases of COVID-19 yesterday, with no suggestion the numbers are linked to the protest.

Mr Elliott told Ray Hadley there are other ways of protesting that won’t endanger public health.

“If you think you’re going to reduce the lockdown period by protesting, you’re actually doing the exact opposite.

“The scientists might tell me I’m wrong, but I’m not convinced that the bump in numbers we’ve seen in the last day or two aren’t a result of the people doing the wrong thing last weekend at that protest.”

