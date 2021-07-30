2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Police Minister suspects jump in COVID cases linked to anti-lockdown protest

3 hours ago
Ray Hadley
David Elliott
Article image for Police Minister suspects jump in COVID cases linked to anti-lockdown protest

NSW Police Minister David Elliott is imploring Sydneysiders to stay away from anti-lockdown protests.

Hundreds were fined after last week’s protest, with rumblings of another planned in coming days.

Sydney recorded 239 cases of COVID-19 yesterday, with no suggestion the numbers are linked to the protest.

Mr Elliott told Ray Hadley there are other ways of protesting that won’t endanger public health.

“If you think you’re going to reduce the lockdown period by protesting, you’re actually doing the exact opposite.

“The scientists might tell me I’m wrong, but I’m not convinced that the bump in numbers we’ve seen in the last day or two aren’t a result of the people doing the wrong thing last weekend at that protest.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty/ Jenny Evans

Ray Hadley
NewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873