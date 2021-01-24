2GB
Police Minister slams ‘breathtakingly irresponsible’ ABC promoting illegal protest on Australia Day

10 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Article image for Police Minister slams ‘breathtakingly irresponsible’ ABC promoting illegal protest on Australia Day

NSW Police Minister David Elliott has slammed the ABC for promoting an illegal protest and referring to Australia Day as “Invasion Day”.

The public broadcaster referred to Australia Day as “Invasion Day” in an online guide detailing events on the day, including an illegal protest.

No more than 500 people are allowed at a protest in Sydney under COVID restrictions but more than 6000 people have already shown interest in attending the protest in the Domain.

NSW Police Minister David Elliott told Ben Fordham the ABC is “breathtakingly irresponsible”.

“They are going to need to be called to account.

“I just cannot believe that the national broadcaster … have decided to take it upon themselves to tell people to go to an event that’s actually going to put their lives in danger.

“For the ABC to take it upon themselves to change the name to ‘Invasion Day’ just goes to show how out of touch they are with Australians.”

The Minister will be making a formal complaint.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview


Image: Getty/Jenny Evans 

Ben Fordham
