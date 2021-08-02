2GB
Police Minister reassures migrant communities as military personnel hit the streets

5 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Across Greater Sydney, the ADF’s soldiers, sailors and aviators have partnered up with police to enforce compliance and provide humanitarian aid.

NSW Police Minister David Elliott told Jim Wilson the 300 defence force personnel have been deployed on a six-week operation.

“But I’m hoping that we won’t need them for that long.”

Some have voiced concerns the presence of soldiers in migrant communities could be perceived as threatening, particularly for those who have escaped brutal regimes to find refuge in Australia.

“There’s no reason for any apprehension,” Mr Elliott assured.

“This is no different to the way the bushfires operated, no different to the way the ADF operated in Melbourne.

The ADF has engaged translators, and liaised with the council of Imams and other community leaders, he said.

“Don’t forget, our police and our military are reflective of our community; there are actually a lot of bilingual soldiers.”

Image: NSW Police

Jim Wilson
