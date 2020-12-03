2GB
Police Minister expresses complete confidence in Premier over drug policy

3 hours ago
Ben Fordham
David Elliott
The NSW Police Minister has complete confidence in the Premier as cabinet considers a three-strike drug possession policy that would apply only to young offenders.

The three strike system would mean anyone caught with substances for personal use would receive a warning for the first offence and then fines for two subsequent offences.

A criminal conviction would be recorded on the fourth offence.

NSW Police Minister David Elliott told Ben Fordham ice is a deadly drug.

“I’ve got 100 per cent confidence that the Premier will certainly land this exactly where it needs to go.

“Nobody wants to see kids unnecessarily involved in the criminal justice system.

“But we’ve also got to make sure that the message is well and truly out there that whether you take ice once or four times, it’s going to kill you.”

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller told Ben the police don’t want ice users on the streets.

“At the end of the day, we have to police the laws given to us by the government.”

Ben Fordham
LawNewsNSWPolitics
