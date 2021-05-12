2GB
Police Minister defends bill as Liberal colleague threatens to cross the floor

5 hours ago
Ray Hadley
David Elliottfrontline workersmandatory disease testingpolice
Police Minister David Elliott has made an impassioned plea to those opposing mandatory disease testing to reconsider.

Legislation introduced to the NSW parliament would require alleged offenders to be blood tested if they spit on a frontline worker, such as police, emergency services and health workers.

However, the bill faces opposition from Labor, the Greens, and Liberal Upper House MLC Shayne Mallard, who believe the measures are punitive.

“People think that there’s some demographic in the community that’s going to feel that this legislation is directed at them: it’s not,” Mr Elliott told Ray Hadley.

“This is my appeal to those in the gay community … this is about protecting everybody.

“I’ve had young constables on the phone to me in tears because they wanted to start a family and they can’t do that for six months while they wait for these tests to come back.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Ray Hadley
NewsNSW
