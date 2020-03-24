Police hunt toilet paper thieves

Two men are on the run after stealing more than 500 toilet paper rolls from a bunch of supermarkets in Sydney’s south-west.

On Sunday night two men attended supermarkets in Granville, Auburn, Bass Hill and Lidcombe, and accessed restricted storage areas.

Police are investigating reports one threatened an employee at knife point in Auburn.

The first man is depicted as being of Mediterranean/Middle Eastern appearance, about 185-190cm tall, aged in his 30s, with a solid build. He has tattoos on his arms and was wearing a grey collared shirt with long blue track pants.

The second man is described as being 175-180cm tall with a slim build, aged between 30-35, and at the time was wearing black ‘Adidas’ pants and a camouflaged hooded jumper.