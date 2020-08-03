Police holding out hope for thousands of missing Australians

Police have launched the 32nd annual National Missing Persons week in hope of gaining new leads into the 2600 active long-term cases nationally.

In NSW, 99 per cent of persons reported missing to police are located within 90 days.

Despite the statistics, head of the Missing Persons Registry Detective Inspector Glen Browne told Mark Levy police don’t give up on anyone.

“Every week … we locate one or two people off that list.

“Unfortunately, we add people to that list all the time too, so it’s a never-ending task.”

Each day this week, police will highlight a missing person’s case. Today, they make a renewed appeal for information about the 1973 disappearance of Sydney man Michael Croaker.

“Our office is filled with large screen televisions that just scroll through the images of our long-term missing people.

“I can’t help but wonder every time when I look up ‘What the hell happened to that person?'”

Anyone with information about a missing person is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

