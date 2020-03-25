Police gain expensive new enforcement powers from midnight

From midnight tonight (as of Thursday 26 March), police in NSW will fine anyone found flouting the Public Health Act thousands of dollars.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller tells Ben Fordham individuals face fines of $1000, while corporations can be slapped with a $5000 fine.

“Obviously we take no joy in that, but… we know the bigger the group Ben, the more likely we get these super-spreaders.

“This is one of the big causes of the increased rate of infection in NSW.”

