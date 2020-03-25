2GB
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Police gain expensive new enforcement powers from midnight

3 hours ago
Ben Fordham
coronavirusMick Fuller

From midnight tonight (as of Thursday 26 March), police in NSW will fine anyone found flouting the Public Health Act thousands of dollars.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller tells Ben Fordham individuals face fines of $1000, while corporations can be slapped with a $5000 fine.

“Obviously we take no joy in that, but… we know the bigger the group Ben, the more likely we get these super-spreaders.

“This is one of the big causes of the increased rate of infection in NSW.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty/Matt Jelonek

 

RELATED

‘Virus will wreak enormous damage’: PM tells Australians to stay home

Ben Fordham
NewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.