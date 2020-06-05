Police fear deaths on the road will follow eased travel restrictions

With the lifting of coronavirus restrictions allowing people to travel interstate, police are concerned about the June long weekend road toll.

Ahead of the Queen’s Birthday long weekend, police are warning motorists to drive safely and continue to social distance when out in the community.

NSW Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander, Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy told Mark Levy this is the first long weekend since coronavirus restrictions have eased.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve had this number of cars coming into specifically a public holiday, but any weekend really.

“We haven’t seen this sort of freedom for a long time and coming into the weekend the message is really clear.

“We’ve got every highway officer in the state out there… we’ve reintroduced stationary random breath testing.

“It was significantly concerning to me over the COVID period specifically, the amount of high readings we had.”

