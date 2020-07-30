2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Police discover stolen Toyota HiLuxes bound for Egypt

2 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Car rebirthingpolice

Police have busted a car rebirthing operation in Sydney’s west, with stolen cars destined for Egypt.

Following investigations, Bankstown Police searched a Strathfield South cargo facility, where they discovered the front end of four Toyota HiLuxes that had been reported stolen, and a large number of car parts.

rebirthing01 600x400
rebirthing03 600x400
rebirthing04 600x400
rebirthing05 600x400
rebirthing07 600x400
rebirthing06 600x400
rebirthing02 600x400

The items were stacked in an industrial shipping container that was due to be exported to Egypt.

A 53-year-old man was arrested and charged with 15 offences linked to the alleged organised theft of the motor vehicles and parts.

Superintendent Murray Reynolds told Jim Wilson they expect to make more arrests over the discovery.

“These Hiluxes, they are a vehicle of choice in this organised crime world, and many of them don’t get recovered.

“So, they go somewhere and we had some intelligence they do go overseas.”

Jim Wilson added that he had heard the vehicle of choice for al-Qaeda and other terrorist groups in the Middle East was the HiLux.

Click PLAY below to listen to the full interview

Images: NSW Police Force

Jim Wilson
AustraliaCrimeMotoringNewsWorld
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873