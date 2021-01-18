Police Commissioner expects restrictions to remain most of 2021

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller expects coronavirus restrictions to remain in place for 2021 as Australia prepares for its vaccine rollout.

A North Bondi beach party is currently under investigation for potentially breaching COVID-19 restrictions.

A member of the public reported that hundreds of people were dancing and gathering despite outdoor gatherings being limited to 30 people.

Mr Fuller told Ben Fordham the community cannot be complacent.

“If we don’t take those type of complaints seriously then we’ll get complacency in the community, people won’t wear masks, they won’t do the right thing.

“I can imagine that 2021 will be one where health orders will be in place and NSW Police will be enforcing them for most of the year.”

