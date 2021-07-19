2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Police come knocking: Veteran questioned amid burning of service medal

2 hours ago
BEN FORDHAM EXCLUSIVE
Stuart McCarthy
Article image for Police come knocking: Veteran questioned amid burning of service medal

A veteran has been questioned by police before he burnt his service medal in protest against the government’s treatment of Afghan interpreters.

About 100 interpreters and their families are waiting on Australian visas, after assisting troops and diplomats during the war, as the Taliban sweeps across the country.

Retired Major Stuart McCarthy led the campaign, burning his Afghanistan campaign medal before delivering it to the office of his local MP.

Mr McCarthy told Ben Fordham police paid him a visit after a complaint from a federal MP.

“They told me that I was some kind of security threat.

“So I was being questioned on my front verandah … in front of my neighbours, about my mental health, and whether or not I was some kind of terrorist threat to exactly the same country I served almost 30 years of my life.”

He says, “I felt relieved watching that thing go up in flames”.

“I consider it would be a badge of shame to wear it.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview


Image: Twitter

BEN FORDHAM EXCLUSIVE
NewsWorld
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873