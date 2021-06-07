Police catch ‘some lunatic’ driving with fridge strapped to car’s boot

NSW Police have fined a driver after catching them driving with a fridge strapped to the boot of their sedan.

“Some lunatic was in the eastern suburbs of Sydney yesterday with a full-sized refrigerator on the boot of a small vehicle,” Ray Hadley reported.

Around 3pm on Saturday May 29, the car was spotted on Oxford Street at Bondi Junction.

“That falls off the back of that car and you’ve got a major, major, major problem.”

The driver was required to make alternative arrangements to transport the fridge before he could leave the location.

Image: Traffic and Highway Patrol Command – NSW Police Force / Facebook