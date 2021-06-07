2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Police catch ‘some lunatic’ driving with fridge strapped to car’s boot

6 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Article image for Police catch ‘some lunatic’ driving with fridge strapped to car’s boot

NSW Police have fined a driver after catching them driving with a fridge strapped to the boot of their sedan. 

“Some lunatic was in the eastern suburbs of Sydney yesterday with a full-sized refrigerator on the boot of a small vehicle,” Ray Hadley reported.

Around 3pm on Saturday May 29, the car was spotted on Oxford Street at Bondi Junction.

“That falls off the back of that car and you’ve got a major, major, major problem.”

The driver was required to make alternative arrangements to transport the fridge before he could leave the location.

Press PLAY below to hear Ray’s comments 

Image: Traffic and Highway Patrol Command – NSW Police Force / Facebook

Ray Hadley
NewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873