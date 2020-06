A Highway Patrol vehicle has been rear-ended at a random breath test checkpoint in southern Sydney.

2GB listener David captured the aftermath of the accident on Old Illawara Rd at Barden Ridge on his dashcam.

He told Mark Levy there was a “very obvious cloud of dust from brakes being applied” as he drove past.

David said he believes the accident was caused by the driver ‘rubbernecking’ at the RBT.