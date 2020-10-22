Police bust baby formula racket allegedly shipping goods overseas
Police have dismantled a racket accused of stealing baby formula from Sydney retailers and shipping it overseas.
1000 tins of baby formula were discovered in a storage unit at Homebush and 350 tins at a home in Greystanes.
A 53-year-old man was charged with shoplifting while police allege a 40-year-old man received the stolen goods and exported them overseas.
Detective Inspector Andrew Evans told Ben Fordham they believe the baby formula was being shipped to China.
“It was like a plague of locusts, Ben, they were going in and taking all of the tins of baby formula.
“It’s just brazen and selfish.”
