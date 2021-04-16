Police Association’s 104th lifetime member looks back on ‘journey’ in the Force

After 36 years serving the Wollongong community, a highly-decorated police officer has been given one more honour before his retirement.

As the Police Association of NSW celebrates its 100th anniversary, Sergeant Bob Minns has been inducted as its 104th lifetime member.

He told Jim Wilson his father influenced his decision to become a police officer.

“It’s been a journey, I’ll tell you that!”

