PM says 20,000 under 40s got AstraZeneca despite ATAGI’s ‘very cautious’ advice

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says about 20,000 under 40s have received the AstraZeneca vaccine in the last few weeks.

There has been debate amongst politicians and medical professionals after the Prime Minister announced anyone under the age of 40 can request an AstraZeneca vaccine from their GP.

ATAGI has reviewed its advice that under 60s shouldn’t receive the vaccination, urging people in COVID-19 hotspots to consider AstraZeneca.

Mr Morrison told Ray Hadley many young people have received the vaccine.

“Around 20,000 young people under forty, since I made those comments a few weeks back, have gone and [received it].

“ATAGI has been very cautious and that had a massive impact on the rollout of the vaccine program, it really did.”

