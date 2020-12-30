Plummet in sick leave signals change in Aussie working culture

Data from the Department of Home Affairs has shown a 20 per cent decrease in sick leave taken in the public sector between March and October as more people work from home.

“The decrease is not all that surprising,” Former Public Service Commissioner John Llyod told Luke Grant.

“People have a more flexible arrangement now.”

Mr Lloyd said the figures indicate a cultural change as more people began working from home this year.

