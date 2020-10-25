‘Please go now’: Daniel Andrews accused of turning Melbourne into a ‘hell hole’

There are calls for the Victorian Premier to resign as he holds back on easing coronavirus restrictions.

Premier Daniel Andrews last week indicated he’d announce changes to the current lockdown but yesterday delayed any decision, awaiting further test results for a growing cluster.

Victoria’s new cases are below the target case average of five.

Liberal MP Tim Smith told Ben Fordham the Premier must resign.

“Melbourne is a hell hole! Daniel Andrews has wrecked the joint!”

“I simply can’t see how Victoria can get out of this crisis with Daniel Andrews at the helm.

“Please go now, close the door on your way out and may we never hear from you ever again.”

