‘Please be patient’: Everything you need to know about Phase 1B

4 hours ago
Jim Wilson
COVID-19 vaccineGreg Huntvaccine rollout
Six million more Australians will become eligible to receive their first COVID-19 shot from Monday as Phase 1B of the rollout begins.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt told Jim Wilson over 70s, Indigenous Australians over 55, the immuno-compromised, and all health workers can now book in.

“Next week we imagine that there will be enough vaccines for 250,000.

“We don’t think that general practices will cover all of those … but it will progressively build up.

“Please be patient. Just like the flu, we can’t do everybody on day one.”

He encouraged everyone to go to health.gov.au to check their eligibility and book their appointment, or call 1800 020 080.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
AustraliaHealthNews
