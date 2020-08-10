‘Please be patient’: Australians could wait 12 months for holiday refunds
Frustrated Aussies are being warned it could take up to 12 months before travel agents are able to refund cancelled holidays.
Australians have cancelled an estimated $10 billion in planned holidays because of the pandemic.
Australian Federation of Travel Agents Chair Tom Manwaring told Ben Fordham they’re asking customers to be patient.
“There’s a lot of frustration out there, we understand that.
“The money trail is very complicated, unfortunately … and it takes months.
“It’s a mess because not many industries are built to go in reverse.”
