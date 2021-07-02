2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘Playing our part’: Cricket NSW fight COVID and cancer in one breath

1 hour ago
Jim Wilson
Cricket NSWLee Germonskin cancervaccine rollout
Article image for ‘Playing our part’: Cricket NSW fight COVID and cancer in one breath

Cricket NSW are getting behind the COVID-19 vaccine rollout by donating to skin cancer checks on behalf of each staff member who receives their jab.

The organisation will donate $100 to Skin Patrol per vaccinated player and employee, CEO Lee Germon explained, with a goal of $20,000.

“We just want to play our part, to be honest Jim.

“It’s vital for our sport, but it’s vital for our country and our community.”

Press PLAY below to hear more about the initiative

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
CricketHealthNSWSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873