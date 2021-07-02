‘Playing our part’: Cricket NSW fight COVID and cancer in one breath

Cricket NSW are getting behind the COVID-19 vaccine rollout by donating to skin cancer checks on behalf of each staff member who receives their jab.

The organisation will donate $100 to Skin Patrol per vaccinated player and employee, CEO Lee Germon explained, with a goal of $20,000.

“We just want to play our part, to be honest Jim.

“It’s vital for our sport, but it’s vital for our country and our community.”

Press PLAY below to hear more about the initiative

Image: Getty