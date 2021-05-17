2GB
Players Association President supports NRL’s new tough stance

11 hours ago
Mark Levy
The President of the Rugby League Players Association Clint Newton says he supports the NRL’s tough stance on foul play.

Three players were sent of and a record 14 players sin-binned across round 10 as referees cracked down on harsher penalties.

“We absolute support the introduction or enforcing policy that prioritizes player health and safety,” he said on the Wide World of Sports.

“Concussion and head injuries that occur in our sport is an extremely important issue, and the game is taking a tougher approach to managing it and we understand that.”

The harsher stance has divided fans across the sport, with fears it could change the game too dramatically.

“We’re trying to create some behavioural change in how players are approaching the collision, particularly when they’re making tackles,” he said.

“That does take a little bit of time, but it doesn’t remove the responsibility and accountability on the players behalf.”

Image: Albert Perez/Getty Images

Mark Levy
Rugby League
