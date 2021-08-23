2GB
Problem SOLVED: Coronavirus vaccines saved from going down the drain

5 hours ago
BEN FORDHAM EXCLUSIVE
covid-19Endeavour EnergyKenthurst Pharmacy
Article image for Problem SOLVED: Coronavirus vaccines saved from going down the drain

Generators will be provided to stop vaccine doses spoiling during an outage in Sydney’s north-west.

The planned outage will cause Kenthurst Pharmacy to lose 600 doses of the COVID vaccine, with the doctor’s office next door to lose 1200.

Kenthurst Pharmacy owner Edmon Michael told Ben Fordham Endeavour Energy says the work must go ahead.

“They are trimming a tree.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Following inquires from Ben Fordham Live, Endeavour Energy has agreed to provide a generator for the pharmacy and medical centre.

Press PLAY below to hear the update

HealthNews
