Pizza restaurant shut down amid flammable cladding threat

A pizza restaurant in Sydney’s north-west has been forced to shut down after ignoring the dangers of flammable cladding in the property.

A listener contacted Ray Hadley with concerns about a pizza restaurant operating in a building on Victoria Road, in Gladesville, with flammable cladding.

There are 32 apartments in the building and an Italian restaurant on the ground floor, with a wood-fired pizza oven with a hot exhaust right up against the flammable panels.

An independent fire engineer found the oven to be an “extreme risk” and the council ordered the owner to move the oven by February.

The restaurant has failed to comply with the order and Ray Hadley has since brought it to the attention of NSW Better Regulation Minister Kevin Anderson.

The Minister notified SafeWork NSW of the issue and Ryde Council has issued a stop-work order.

He told Ray the continuing operation of the restaurant is unacceptable.

“Health and safety comes first. If this bloke hasn’t moved that pizza oven then he should do so ASAP and should cease operation until he does so.”

