‘Piss-weak’: Council executive involved in alleged altercation with journalist

Police are investigating an alleged altercation between a council executive and a young journalist.

Ben Fordham has been told a 23-year-old journalist approached a group of councillors and executives from Wingecarribee Council while they were having dinner at the Moss Vale Hotel last night.

The Southern Highlands Express journalist asked to take a photo of the councillors having a well-deserved drink when she was allegedly shoved.

Police say they spoke to the people involved and investigations continue. (See full statement below)

Listener Peter, a patron in the pub who rushed to intervene, told Ben Fordham none of the councillors at the table stepped up.

“I saw him pretty well manhandle her out the door.”

He describes the behaviour as “piss-weak”.

Click PLAY below to hear the full story