‘Pick up the phone!’: Ray Hadley confronts Minister as supermarkets flout check-ins

4 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Article image for ‘Pick up the phone!’: Ray Hadley confronts Minister as supermarkets flout check-ins

Despite health orders mandating the use of Service NSW QR codes coming into effect, major supermarkets still aren’t enforcing the check-in rule.

Coles has stated customers are asked to sign in, but “as you can check-in at any stage, QR codes are not a condition of entry”.

Meanwhile, numerous listeners have informed Ray Hadley their local supermarkets aren’t monitoring check-ins or mask-wearing.

Minister for Digital and Customer Service Victor Dominello confirmed to Ray the law states stores “must take all reasonable steps” to ensure compliance from customers.

“It’s not good enough simply to put the QR code at the front of the store.”

Ray fired back, calling on Mr Dominello to make sure the supermarket CEOs are brought into line.

“Pick up the phone, please!

“You can’t leave it up to the store manager to determine … whether he can afford someone on the front door.”

Press PLAY below to hear the Minister’s response

Image: Getty

Ray Hadley
