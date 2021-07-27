Physician explains why Sydney’s COVID cases keep growing

Despite the implementation of tighter restrictions, a record 172 cases have been detected in NSW in a single day.

60 of those cases were infectious in the community, but ANU infectious diseases physician Dr Sanjaya Senanayake disputed suggestions Greater Sydney should’ve locked down sooner.

“Certainly up until the weekend, I wasn’t expecting the COVID cases to go down, because the restrictions that were brought in the Sunday before last weren’t going to kick in until Sunday,” he told Jim Wilson.

“I’m hopeful that … towards the end of this week, we’ll start to see some cases coming down.”

However the lockdown, he said, is “definitely going to head into August”.

Image: Getty