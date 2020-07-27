PHOTOS | Truck caught in Double Bay sinkhole
Listener Jason has sent Ben Fordham photos of a truck that has gone into a sinkhole at Double Bay in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.
Listener Tom told Ben a tow truck is trying to pull the council truck out of the sinkhole.
“Essentially the road’s just sort of cracked open up through Bay St.”
Click PLAY below to hear the full interview
Not a great start to the day for a truck driver who got stuck in a sinkhole in Double Bay. Crews working to remove the truck @2GB873 pic.twitter.com/mjk0g05w0g
— Helene Lambetsos (@helenelambetsos) July 27, 2020