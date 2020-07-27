2GB
PHOTOS | Truck caught in Double Bay sinkhole

2 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Bay St

Listener Jason has sent Ben Fordham photos of a truck that has gone into a sinkhole at Double Bay in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

Listener Tom told Ben a tow truck is trying to pull the council truck out of the sinkhole.

“Essentially the road’s just sort of cracked open up through Bay St.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham
LocalNews
