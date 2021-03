The Australian Reptile Park has broken the world record for snake venom extracted from a single milking.

One of the park’s coastal taipans – Whiplash – held the record previously at 3.32 grams, but fellow taipan Cyclone smashed it, weighing in at 4.54 grams.

That amount of venom could kill at least 1000 humans, but will instead be shipped to Melbourne to be turned into life-saving anti-venom.

Images: The Australian Reptile Park