Photojournalist to auction harrowing Vietnam War photos for veteran charity

4 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Tim Page
Article image for Photojournalist to auction harrowing Vietnam War photos for veteran charity

Legendary photojournalist and war correspondent Tim Page is sending iconic one-time only prints to auction in the name of charity. 

Page’s work initially became popular as he captured raw images throughout the Vietnam War.

The photos retell the horrors of the Vietnam War, with 100 per cent of the profits going toward the vital veteran mental health initiative Salute for Service.

TIM PAGE-60
TIM PAGE
TIM PAGE
TIM PAGE
TIM PAGE

“I realise that it’s the only thing we can possibly do as journalists, or photo journalists,” he told Deborah Knight.

“To put a bit of energy back into the system in a sense, supporting vets here, now, seems a good way to one, kind of get the pictures out and keep people reminded of the horrors of war and secondly, to raise a bit of cash for young vets.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Image: Tim Page 

Deborah Knight
News
