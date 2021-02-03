PHOTO | Council worker avoids fine despite ‘inexcusable’ parking breach
A council worker has avoided a fine after parking in a disabled parking spot in Sydney’s Inner West.
A listener had taken a photo of the parking breach and reported it.
However, Burwood Council’s Internal Ombudsman reacted by advising staff to pay special attention to parking signs.
In a statement, the Council told The Ray Hadley Morning Show the disabled parking spot used to be a designated council spot.
They claimed, “staff were unaware the signage had changed and parked the vehicle there out of habit”. (Full statement below)
The Council insists it does not issue fines based on photos sent in from the public.
“Burwood Council, you are a complete waste of space!” Ray Hadley declared.
Burwood Council’s full statement:
“The parking spot that the Burwood Council vehicle was parked in used to be designated as a dedicated Council vehicle parking spot.
“Staff were unaware the signage had changed and parked the vehicle there out of habit.
“As soon as Council was made aware of the incident it referred the matter to the Internal Ombudsman for investigation.
“The Ombudsman asked that staff be notified of the changed parking conditions and a warning has been issued to the driver and Council staff not to park in that location.
“As a matter of course Council does not issue fines off the back of someone sending in a photo.
“If a complaint is made to Council regarding a parking matter a ranger is sent out to investigate and take appropriate action regardless of the owner of the vehicle.”