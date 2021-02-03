PHOTO | Council worker avoids fine despite ‘inexcusable’ parking breach

A council worker has avoided a fine after parking in a disabled parking spot in Sydney’s Inner West.

A listener had taken a photo of the parking breach and reported it.

However, Burwood Council’s Internal Ombudsman reacted by advising staff to pay special attention to parking signs.

In a statement, the Council told The Ray Hadley Morning Show the disabled parking spot used to be a designated council spot.

They claimed, “staff were unaware the signage had changed and parked the vehicle there out of habit”. (Full statement below)

The Council insists it does not issue fines based on photos sent in from the public.

“Burwood Council, you are a complete waste of space!” Ray Hadley declared.

