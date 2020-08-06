Phonics test among trial measures to ‘refresh’ school curriculum
Schools in NSW will take their first step next week toward a curriculum more focused on essential skills.
Education Minister Sarah Mitchell told Jim Wilson as of Monday, several hundred primary schools across the state will trial a five-minute diagnostic test to assess students’ phonics development.
“[Literacy and numeracy] have always been a core part of the curriculum, but what we’ve wanted to do is makes sure that we declutter.
“Particularly in the early years … we’ve got to make sure that our students get across the basics in English and Maths.
“It’s time for a refresh.”
