Philanthropist gifts Sydney Festival multi-million dollar boost

2 hours ago
Article image for Philanthropist gifts Sydney Festival multi-million dollar boost

The Sydney Festival has received a $5 million boost from philanthropist Peter Freedman. 

Owner of Røde Microphones, Peter Freedman told Joe Hildebrand he donated the hefty sum to support the hard work of the organisers.

“Day in, day out, the workload is unbelievable; that’s the real hard yards – anyone can cut a check!”

The festival’s artistic director, Wesley Enoch, said the gift would be used to commission emerging local artists.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

