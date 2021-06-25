Pharmacists ‘disgusted’ by Clive Palmer ‘preying on insecurities’

Pharmacists have blasted Clive Palmer over anti-COVID-19 vaccination flyers landing in Australian letterboxes.

Pharmaceutical Society of Australia National President Associate Professor Chris Freeman told Ray Hadley the flyers need to be binned.

“I’m actually disgusted.

“I think Mr Palmer is, unfortunately, preying on the insecurities and vulnerabilities of Australians.”

