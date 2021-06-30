2GB
Pharmacists ‘banging their heads against the wall’ over vaccine rollout

3 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Pharmacies across NSW are calling on the federal government to utilise them in the vaccine rollout.

Health officials have approved a nationwide vaccination program for pharmacies, with 20 in NSW coming on board from late July.

Pharmacy Guild of Australia NSW Branch President David Heffernan told Jim Wilson pharmacies should have been engaged from the beginning.

“We’re exhausted, we’re frustrated.

“We’re banging our head against the wall and trying to figure out why we haven’t been on board right from the start.”

Jim Wilson
HealthNewsNSW
