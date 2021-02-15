Pfizer vaccine arrival heralds end of states’ ‘incentive to impose lockdowns’

The first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has touched down in Sydney, transported to a secret storage facility.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt told Jim Wilson vaccination will provide “less incentive for some to have to impose very strong lockdowns and other things”.

The elderly in aged care, hotel quarantine workers, and frontline health workers will be first to receive the jab.

40 per cent of the 142,000 vaccines which arrived today will be held back to provide the second dose, to be administered 21 days from the first.

“We know that there’ll be cases through the course of this year.

“As a national government, we have to do our best to rise above it and to just focus on the contact tracing support, … saying here’s where you might be able to improve your quarantine … [and] your testing, and here’s how we can help.”

