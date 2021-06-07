Peter Wynn experienced ‘the biggest eye-opener’ in deadly episode

Retired Parramatta second-rower Peter Wynn has shared the startling details from “the biggest eye-opener” he’s experienced.

Wynn recently suffered a shock heart attack, despite leading a healthy and active lifestyle.

He told Ray he’d set out for work, like every other day, when “all of a sudden, this pain … hit me in my chest, down my arm”.

“I slumped under a tree and I couldn’t move.”

Wynn wasn’t able to call passers-by for help, struck so immobile by the attack.

“Mate, I’m telling you it was the biggest eye-opener.”

Heart Foundation General Manager Bill Stavreski has implored people recognising symptoms of heart attack to call 000 without hesitation.

Image: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images