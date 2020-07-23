Peter V’landys weighs in on tug of war over Joseph Suaalii

ARL Commission chairman Peter V’landys is surprised at the amount of money Rugby Australia is willing to spend in a tug of war over player Joseph Suaalii.

The 16-year-old has attracted attention from Rugby Australia with a reported contract of $3 million.

His NRL club South Sydney Rabbitohs is offering $1.7 million to keep him.

Peter V’landys has told Ben Fordham he won’t be getting involved.

“We’ve only got a limited amount of funds and we need to use them wisely.

“I’m quite surprised that Rugby Union would be spending that sort of money in the current financial climate.

“Spending that sort of money on a 16-year-old might not be the greatest investment in the current climate.”

