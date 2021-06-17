Peter V’landys warns players against boxing in off-season

ARL Commission Chairman Peter V’landys is advising players against boxing in the off-season.

Mr V’landys is concerned about neurological damage from head knocks amid backlash over his crackdown on high tackles.

During the off-season several NRL players enter the ring and compete as boxers.

In February, Parramatta’s Junior Paulo and Canberra’s Josh Papalii both fought.

He told Ben Fordham “if they’re boxing in the off-season then that is a concern to us”.

“They shouldn’t be doing it.

“They have to consider, playing rugby league and then doing boxing, as well, could have lifetime ramifications.”

