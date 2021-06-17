2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Peter V’landys warns players against boxing in off-season

55 mins ago
BEN FORDHAM EXCLUSIVE
PETER V'LANDYS
Article image for Peter V’landys warns players against boxing in off-season

ARL Commission Chairman Peter V’landys is advising players against boxing in the off-season.

Mr V’landys is concerned about neurological damage from head knocks amid backlash over his crackdown on high tackles.

During the off-season several NRL players enter the ring and compete as boxers.

In February, Parramatta’s Junior Paulo and Canberra’s Josh Papalii both fought.

He told Ben Fordham “if they’re boxing in the off-season then that is a concern to us”.

“They shouldn’t be doing it.

“They have to consider, playing rugby league and then doing boxing, as well, could have lifetime ramifications.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

BEN FORDHAM EXCLUSIVE
NewsRugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873