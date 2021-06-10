Peter V’landys wants Dine and Discover greenlighted for the footy

ARLC Chairman Peter V’landys will lobby the NSW Treasurer to extend Dine and Discover vouchers to rugby league games.

The vouchers have been extended until July 31 but, as of now, they can’t be used at NRL games.

A Ben Fordham Live listener has asked if Mr V’landys can negotiate a change.

Mr V’landys told Ben Fordham he “thoroughly agrees”.

“It should be treated no different to any other hospitality area.”

