2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Peter V’landys wants Dine and Discover greenlighted for the footy

2 hours ago
FIRST WITH BEN FORDHAM
PETER V'LANDYS
Article image for Peter V’landys wants Dine and Discover greenlighted for the footy

ARLC Chairman Peter V’landys will lobby the NSW Treasurer to extend Dine and Discover vouchers to rugby league games.

The vouchers have been extended until July 31 but, as of now, they can’t be used at NRL games.

A Ben Fordham Live listener has asked if Mr V’landys can negotiate a change.

Mr V’landys told Ben Fordham he “thoroughly agrees”.

“It should be treated no different to any other hospitality area.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

FIRST WITH BEN FORDHAM
MoneyNewsNSWRugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873