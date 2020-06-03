Peter V’landys ‘very confident’ he can get crowds back to the races

Racing NSW boss Peter V’landys has set the date for a return of crowds, confident the government will agree.

Mr V’landys has proposed to the NSW government that crowds return to Royal Randwick and other tracks on July 1.

He told Ben Fordham he sees no reason why it can’t happen.

“I’m very confident, Ben.

“In the last 53 days, the infection rate has been less than one per cent… and in the last few days, there have been no community positives whatsoever.

“So we’ve given ourselves another two weeks to make sure there hasn’t been a spike, and if there isn’t, there’s no reason why we can’t have capped crowds.”

