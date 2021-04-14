2GB
Peter V’landys takes aim at bureaucrats over nonsense decision

2 hours ago
Mark Levy
PETER V'LANDYSrugby league featuredTommy Raudonikis
The details of the public memorial service for rugby league legend Tommy Raudonikis have been announced.

The Australian Rugby League Commission will host the event at the Sydney Cricket Ground next Monday at 11am.

Mark Levy commended the NRL for “stepp[ing] up and do[ing] the heavy lifting”, after the NSW government failed to offer a state funeral or other memorial.

ARLC chairman Peter V’landys blamed bureaucrats behind the scenes for the rejection, telling Mark “the decision makes no sense whatsoever”.

“I think Tommy of all people should have been given a state funeral because he really signifies how you can be a successful Australian.

“He went from being born in a migrant camp in Bathurst, to represent his country and become more Australian than most Australians.”

Mr V’landys explained a number of speakers will be invited to celebrate Raudonikis’ life in “a very beautiful service to honour the great man”.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Mark Levy
AustraliaNewsRugby LeagueSports
