Peter V’landys says Melbourne Storm will stay out of Victoria indefinitely

1 hour ago
Ben Fordham
PETER V'LANDYS

ARLC Chairman Peter V’landys says the Melbourne Storm will be based out of Victoria indefinitely as coronavirus cases spike in the state.

Melbourne has seen a spike of COVID-19 cases in the last week, with over 100 cases.

Mr V’landys told Ben Fordham the players were staying in one of the high infection hotspot areas in Victoria.

They are currently in Sydney but there is a possibility they will be moved to Queensland.

“We’re very concerned about the infection rate in Victoria,” Mr V’landys said.

“Once that risk is minimised or goes to nil the Melbourne storm will go back to Victoria.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty/Kelly Defina 

