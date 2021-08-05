Peter V’landys rules out mandatory COVID jabs for NRL players

ARLC Chairman Peter V’landys has ruled out making COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for NRL players.

Venues NSW has outlined its intention to make the jab compulsory for sports fans who want to come and watch NRL, AFL and cricket games.

Victoria-based cannery SPC has become the first workplace in Australia to make the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for employees.

Mr V’landys told Ben Fordham “we certainly won’t be doing that”.

“You’ve got to still respect people’s freedoms.

“You just can’t have a blanket policy for everyone.”

