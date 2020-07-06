Peter V’Landys pushes for more suburban grounds to bring back ‘tribalism’

The Australian Rugby League Commission is pushing ahead with calls to build more suburban sporting grounds.

ARLC Chairman, Peter V’Landys told Jim Wilson their talks with the government have been “very fruitful” so far.

“It’s not just suburban grounds for rugby league, these are grounds that are community assets that you can use for multi-purposes.

“You can have theatre there, you can have athletics there, you can have various functions that you can’t have now.”

More importantly, Mr V’Landys said, is people will be able to walk to the ground rather than travelling miles.

“And what that generates for Rugby League is tribalism; you become proud of your area and you barrack for your area… that’s what rugby league basically developed from and we want to go back to that.”

Image: Getty