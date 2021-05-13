2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Peter V’landys promises crackdown on dangerous tackles

4 hours ago
FIRST WITH BEN FORDHAM
PETER V'LANDYS
Article image for Peter V’landys promises crackdown on dangerous tackles

The ARL Commission chair Peter V’landys is promising a crackdown on dangerous tackles from tonight.

A series of dangerous tackles have ignited outrage over the last couple of weeks.

Mr V’landys told Ben Fordham the crackdown should have happened last week.

“We will not tolerate any hit above the shoulder, on the neck or the head region

“Any foul play will be penalised heavily.

“We’re going to eradicate it.”

Press PLAY below to hear Peter V’landys’ promise

FIRST WITH BEN FORDHAM
Rugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873