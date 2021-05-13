Peter V’landys promises crackdown on dangerous tackles

The ARL Commission chair Peter V’landys is promising a crackdown on dangerous tackles from tonight.

A series of dangerous tackles have ignited outrage over the last couple of weeks.

Mr V’landys told Ben Fordham the crackdown should have happened last week.

“We will not tolerate any hit above the shoulder, on the neck or the head region

“Any foul play will be penalised heavily.

“We’re going to eradicate it.”

Press PLAY below to hear Peter V’landys’ promise