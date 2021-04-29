2GB
Peter V’landys denies reports of all Sydney competition in new proposal

5 hours ago
Ben Fordham
conference systemPETER V'LANDYS
Article image for Peter V’landys denies reports of all Sydney competition in new proposal

ARLC Commissioner Peter V’landys has weighed in on the prospect of a conference system in the NRL.

The new competition of 18 teams would be split in half, with two competition ladders.

The Sydney teams could play in one conference and the other teams, from various cities, in another.

But Mr V’landys told Ben Fordham no decisions have been made yet.

“It’s not necessarily going to be a Sydney competition and the rest.

“It’s not going to happen overnight and, as I said, the devil is in the detail.”

Press PLAY to hear what Peter V’landys thinks of the proposal

Ben Fordham
Rugby LeagueSports
