Peter V’landys defends NRL players despite bubble breach

8 hours ago
Ben Fordham
PETER V'LANDYS
Article image for Peter V’landys defends NRL players despite bubble breach

ARLC Chairman Peter V’landys hopes the public won’t judge the NRL after three Bulldogs players were accused of breaching the biosecurity bubble.

Dylan Napa, Brandon Wakeham and Aaron Schoupp have been instructed by NSW Health to immediately undergo a COVID-19 test and self-isolate after attending a restaurant in Bondi.

The NRL issued a clear directive to all Sydney-based clubs on June 17 that players and staff were not to attend any restaurants, clubs or bars in the Waverley Local Government area.

Mr V’landys told Ben Fordham a full investigation will be conducted.

“I hope nobody judges them on just one breach because the players have done a wonderful job in keeping the competition going.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

NewsNSWRugby League
